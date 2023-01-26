Top Stories
Blackpink's Lisa is Breaking More World Records!

Blackpink's Lisa is Breaking More World Records!

Thu, 26 January 2023 at 10:57 am

'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Who Died? Who Survived? Ending Explained!

Continue Here »

'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Who Died? Who Survived? Ending Explained!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!

The long-awaited Teen Wolf movie is here!

Teen Wolf: The Movie was released on Thursday (January 26) on Paramount+, nearly five years after the MTV series came to an end. The show followed a young werewolf who defends his town from supernatural enemies and villains.

In the movie, a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves howl once again, but only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy.

Here’s what happened to everyone in the film…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Paramount Plus
Posted to: Movies, Paramount Plus, Teen Wolf

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr