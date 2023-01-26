'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Who Died? Who Survived? Ending Explained!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!

The long-awaited Teen Wolf movie is here!

Teen Wolf: The Movie was released on Thursday (January 26) on Paramount+, nearly five years after the MTV series came to an end. The show followed a young werewolf who defends his town from supernatural enemies and villains.

In the movie, a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves howl once again, but only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy.

Here’s what happened to everyone in the film…