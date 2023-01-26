Top Stories
'The Recruit' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix!

Netflix has renewed The Recruit for a second season at Netflix.

The series centers around Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA.

Fivel Stewart, Vondie Curtis Hall, Kristian Bruun, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn and Daniel Quincy Annoh also star.

“I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we are thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season. I’m looking forward to seeing what Alexi Hawley has in store for us all,” Noah shared with Tudum.com.

Netflix has renewed a few shows this year so far but unfortunately, three fan faves have been canceled.
