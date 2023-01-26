Top 10 Highest-Grossing Movies at Domestic Box Office Revealed - A New Movie Just Surpassed 'Titanic'!

There are big movies, and there are box office behemoths.

Throughout the years – in the past decade, especially – major blockbusters have broken through long-established records, pulling in millions of viewers from across the country, and generating millions of dollars of revenue.

We’ve rounded up the 10 highest-grossing movies at the domestic box office, based on data from BoxOfficeMojo, and ranked them from lowest to highest. There’s also a new entry from 2022!

Are these some of your favorite movies?

Scroll through to see which movies brought in the biggest bucks at the domestic box office ever…