Todrick Hall Says Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Felt Pressure After This Major Scandal

Todrick Hall is speaking about the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

He was only 40 years old when he died by suicide in December 2022.

Now Todrick, who was friends with tWitch, is speaking out about his death.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to Todrick, tWitch was feeling pressure about him supporting his boss, Ellen DeGeneres. If you don’t know, Stephen was the longtime DJ on The Ellen Show, and stuck with the show after the allegations about the longtime talk show host had gone viral.

“People were looking at him like, ‘Why are you still supporting this woman’ and I think he was under a lot of pressure,” Todrick told Page Six. “I don’t know what was going on in his life that may [have led] him to make that decision but I do understand. Right now when I get online some days like right now, if I was in the wrong position of where this abuse would keep happening for years and years and years, there’s only so much a human being can take.”

Todrick added, “He was just somebody who always supported me. He was also kind and down to earth. He came over my house a couple of times and we shot TikTok videos together.”

You can read the statement Ellen released upon learning of tWitch‘s death.