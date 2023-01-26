Valentino Issues Statement About Shoes After Model Kristen McMenamy Falls & Finishes Runway Barefoot During Paris Fashion Week Show

Valentino is speaking out amid criticisms after one of their models fell during their show at 2023 Paris Fashion Week.

A viral video from the show, which took place on Tuesday (January 25), is doing rounds on Twitter. The clips begins as model Kristen McMenamy appears to be getting back up from the ground after a tumble. She takes a few steps before falling again as members of the audience rush to check on her.

Kristen got back to her feet and finished her walk barefoot with her shoes in hand.

The video, which has been viewed more than 20 million times on Twitter at the time of publishing, was accompanied by a tweet noting that “every season valentino have an issue with their heels.”

The fashion house issued a statement about the viral moment amid growing criticisms online.

“Maison Valentino cares about the safety and wellbeing of the talented men and women hired to walk in the runway shows,” they told the New York Post. “Models were able to practice in the shoes and offered alternate shoe choices to ensure their comfort for the show.”

