What We Know About 'The Recruit' Season 2 at Netflix After That Shocking Season Finale & Its Renewal News - Spoilers!

WARNING: This post contains SPOILERS about Season 1 of The Recruit.

The season finale of Netflix’s The Recruit left us with a surprising cliffhanger and more than a handful of unanswered questions that we’re hoping can be explored in the show’s newly confirmed second season.

If you need a refresher, Noah Centineo won fans over playing Owen Hendricks, a newly hired CIA lawyer who gets brought onto a case that he was totally unprepared for in the comedic action show.

So much so that The Recruit boasts an 86% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Because of the exciting news about the show’s renewal, fans are asking questions regarding Season 2. We rounded up everything that we know so far.

Click inside to learn more about the possible second season of The Recruit…

Unfortunately, we don’t know too much about a second season of The Recruit just yet.

Noah opened up about the renewal in a conversation with Tudum.com, saying ““I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we are thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season. I’m looking forward to seeing what Alexi Hawley [the series' creator, showrunner and executive producer] has in store for us all.”

Alexi, meanwhile, promised to “turn it all up to ’11′ in Season 2.”

He previously alluded to what the future could hold for the show. More specifically, he teased that he’d like to explore Owen’s reaction to the traumatic situation he’s in and his growing anxieties.

“I think the impact of what he’s been through needs to be dealt with. He’s going to be going through stuff. It was really important to us as a show that – he’s not an action hero. He doesn’t pick up a gun until the end. And then he’s incredibly affected by what happens,” the creator told Screen Rant.

“And so we got to carry that forward at the same time. We don’t want to lose the fun of the show or the character because he is a guy who always runs toward danger. He is a guy who always jumps to the deep end to see if he can get out. And so that carries through as well. It’s just now he’s dealing with some reality, which is super real. So the question is, does he deal with it, or does he suppress it,” he asked.

While we don’t have too many hard details about the new season just yet, we can look at how things ended in the first season.

For starters, the Season 1 finale concluded with a major cliffhanger after Owen was kidnapped with Max Meladze (Laura Haddock). Laura‘s character is presumed dead, and in the final moments we learned that her killer – Nichka (Maddie Hasson) – is her daughter, who we thought to be dead.

What’s more, Owen was dealing with mounting panic and anxiety stemming from the situation he found himself in, and he was kidnapped moments before reuniting with former girlfriend Hannah (Fivel Stewart). That’s not even counting some of the other loose strings that could still be tied up.

We’ll let you know when we have more details about Season 2 of The Recruit.

