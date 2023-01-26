Who's Hosting 'Saturday Night Live' on February 4? Pedro Pascal Will Make His 'SNL' Hosting Debut with Musical Guest Coldplay!

Pedro Pascal is gearing up to make his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

The 47-year-old The Last of Us actor is scheduled to host the February 4 episode of the popular late night show at Studio 8H. He’ll be joined by the week’s musical guest – Coldplay.

His appearance comes after Aubrey Plaza and Sam Smith appeared on the January 21 episode, which was the first back after the holiday break. The episode featured a multitude of special guests, including Sam‘s “Unholy” collaborator Kim Petras and Sharon Stone.

Michael B. Jordan and Lil Baby are set to host and perform on January 28.

Pedro shared the exciting news on Instagram and made it very clear that he was thrilled for the opportunity. He shared the news with a skull emoji!

While Pedro will be a first-time host, Coldplay are returning pros. They’ve been on the show multiple times in the past, most recently in 2019.

Did you see that Coldplay shared some very exciting news earlier this week?!