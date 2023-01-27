10 Highest Paid NFL Players Revealed, Only 1 Star on This List Is Still Vying for Super Bowl Spot
The highest paid NFL players for the 2022-2023 season have been revealed.
This list is quite interesting. It unsurprisingly features solely quarterbacks, however, only 1 of the quarterbacks on this list is still in the running to make the Super Bowl. That means 3 of the remaining quarterbacks still playing in the NFL playoffs are not featured on this list at all.
Keep reading to see the highest paid NFL players…