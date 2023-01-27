Brad Pitt's Orange Coat Sticks Out On Set Of Thriller With George Clooney in NYC

Brad Pitt sticks out in a bright orange puffer coat while arriving to the set of his new thriller movie in New York City on Thursday night (January 26).

On top of his reflective and bright jacket, the 59-year-old actor also wore a purple shirt, brown pants and pulled the look together with a lime green beanie he carried to the set.

Brad was spotted filming another night scene with George Clooney for the upcoming flick, which could be titled Wolves.

The flick is apparently about the “tale of two lone wolf fixers assigned to the same job”, and will be written and directed by Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts.

George and Brad, who were seen on the set last night shooting additional scenes, have previously worked together on four other movies: Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen, and Burn After Reading.

