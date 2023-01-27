Casey Wilson & Husband David Caspe Welcome Baby Girl via Surrogate

Casey Wilson has shared some exciting news – she’s now a mom of three!

On Thursday (January 26), the 42-year-old Happy Endings alum announced that she and husband David Caspe have recently welcomed a baby girl via surrogate.

Casey and David – who are already parents to sons Max Red, 7½, and 5-year-old Henry Bear – named their baby girl Frances “Frankie” Rose.

“This is the dawning of the Age Of Aquarius! Our angel Frances “Frankie” Rose Caspe is here! Delivered by another angel, our surrogate and friend, Stacy whom we love and are immeasurably grateful for. Surrogacy is women supporting women in its highest form and it has been a profound experience. Uplifting and inspiring,” Casey wrote on Instagram along with some adorable photos of baby Frankie.

“Frankie Rose is more than I could have ever imagined. She completes the sacred circle of mother and daughter I have longed for,” Casey continued. “I’m on the other side this time- wishing Grandma Kathy could see her and hoping (knowing) she can. Her arrival is healing and joyful. We move forth! Hand in hand. With women ushering us in and onward.”

