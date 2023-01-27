Conor McGregor Struck by Car While Riding His Bike in Ireland

Conor McGregor is luckily OK after after he was hit by car.

On Friday (January 27), the 34-year-old UFC fighter revealed that he was struck by a car while out riding his bike on a country road in Ireland.

Taking to his Instagram, Conor shared footage from the scene after the incident, explaining that the driver who hit him was caught in a “sun trap” on the road.

“The driver couldn’t see me,” Conor wrote in the caption for the now-deleted post.

Conor went on to explain that the car went “full speed straight through” him while driving on the small country road.

“Thank you God, it wasn’t my time,” Conor wrote.

In the video after the accident, Conor says “I could have been dead there,” as the driver can be heard in the background apologizing.

Conor appeared to walk away from the accident without any major injuries.

“Thank you wrestling and judo also,” Conor wrote, adding that “having an awareness of the landing” after he was struck was what “saved” his life.

Also in the video, Conor thanks the driver for stopping and checking on him, who apologized multiple times for hitting him.

The driver then drove Conor, and his damaged bike home.

“All good man, all good,” Conor says in the footage during the ride home.

This incident comes nearly a year after Conor was arrested for alleged dangerous driving.