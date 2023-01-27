George Clooney Had To Remind Jimmy Kimmel About Having Bells Palsy During Childhood Photo Jokes

George Clooney had to casually remind pal Jimmy Kimmel about his childhood ailment.

The 61-year-old star returned to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary, alongside Snoop Dogg, which aired on Thursday night (January 26).

George and Snoop were two of the first guests on Jimmy‘s talks how in 2003.

During their chat, Jimmy had brought up some childhood photos of George for the show, and George quickly shut down any jokes from them.

Check out why he shut down the jokes inside…

Turns out, George had suffered from Bells Palsy when he was a teenager, and revealed on the show that half of his face had been paralyzed from it.

“I want to point out that my mother cut my hair,” he first mentioned at one photo, before another, where George could see the ailment prominently was featured.

He said, “Now wait, I want to point out something because you’re going to laugh, going to make a joke. I have Bell’s palsy there, and half of my face is paralyzed.”

George then showed how he could see the affliction, covering his face in the photograph with his hand: “If you go like this, on the other side, it’s a completely different face.”

He joked with Jimmy, “So now make your joke. Come on, funny man. Come on, let me give you my sad face.”

Jimmy, seems to run with it, saying, :”You know what? I didn’t have a joke, George, and you really brought everybody down.”

Check out the segment below:

Check out who else will be guests during Jimmy Kimmel Live!’s anniversary week.