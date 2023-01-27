Harry Styles Splits His Pants Mid-Concert at The Forum

Harry Styles had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction during his latest concert!

While performing in front of a massive crowd at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Thursday night (January 26), the 28-year-old entertainer split his pants open.

Harry was in the middle of performing “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” and dancing around stage before dropping to his knees and splitting his brown leather pants right at the crotch.

Harry‘s eyes widened after the awkward moment and covered up the tear with his hand. He then got back up, rolled his eyes at his band mates, ran to the other side of the stage before looking back and smiling at the section of the crowd that witnessed the moment.

He finished the performance with a towel hiding the tear. You can check out the awkward moment on TikTok here!

