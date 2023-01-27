Top Stories
Can You Guess Which Disney+ Movie Was the Most Streamed Film of 2022?

Can You Guess Which Disney+ Movie Was the Most Streamed Film of 2022?

Fri, 27 January 2023 at 5:18 pm

Hilary Duff Opens Up About Friendship with Ex-Boyfriend Joel Madden

Hilary Duff Opens Up About Friendship with Ex-Boyfriend Joel Madden

Hilary Duff is addressing her viral hangout with ex Joel Madden.

Last year, social media went wild when the former couple and their respective spouses met up for a group date. If you didn’t know, Hilary and Joel were in a relationship for two-and-a-half years in the early 2000s.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday (January 26), Hilary talked about her and husband Matthew Koma‘s friendship with Joel and his wife Nicole Richie.

Keep reading to find out more…

While talking about their group date, Hilary admitted that the “whole world’s mind was blown for a hot second.”

“By the way, I have a good relationship with their whole family,” Hilary explained host Andy Cohen. “I think people were [blown away]. We’re neighbors and we actually hang out all the time. I was just in her driveway honking for her to come drink wine with us the other day.”

For the record, Nicole had to take a raincheck because, according to Hilary, “she was asleep by 8.”

Hilary also said that being neighbors with Maddens also means “we get them to hike with us all the time.”

“And you know what? It’s lovely!” Hilary added.

Also during her WWHL appearance, Hilary shared an update on a Lizzie McGuire reboot.

@bravowwhl Hilary Duff opens about her friendship with the Madden brothers & Nicole Richie and shares that her husband Matthew Koma is a major troll. #WWHL ♬ original sound – BravoWWHL

Just Jared on Facebook
hilary duff talks friendship with ex joel madden 01
hilary duff talks friendship with ex joel madden 02
hilary duff talks friendship with ex joel madden 03
hilary duff talks friendship with ex joel madden 04
hilary duff talks friendship with ex joel madden 05
hilary duff talks friendship with ex joel madden 06
hilary duff talks friendship with ex joel madden 07

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Hilary Duff, Joel Madden

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr