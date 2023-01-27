Hilary Duff Opens Up About Friendship with Ex-Boyfriend Joel Madden

Hilary Duff is addressing her viral hangout with ex Joel Madden.

Last year, social media went wild when the former couple and their respective spouses met up for a group date. If you didn’t know, Hilary and Joel were in a relationship for two-and-a-half years in the early 2000s.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday (January 26), Hilary talked about her and husband Matthew Koma‘s friendship with Joel and his wife Nicole Richie.

While talking about their group date, Hilary admitted that the “whole world’s mind was blown for a hot second.”

“By the way, I have a good relationship with their whole family,” Hilary explained host Andy Cohen. “I think people were [blown away]. We’re neighbors and we actually hang out all the time. I was just in her driveway honking for her to come drink wine with us the other day.”

For the record, Nicole had to take a raincheck because, according to Hilary, “she was asleep by 8.”

Hilary also said that being neighbors with Maddens also means “we get them to hike with us all the time.”

“And you know what? It’s lovely!” Hilary added.

Also during her WWHL appearance, Hilary shared an update on a Lizzie McGuire reboot.