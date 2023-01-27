Top Stories
Fri, 27 January 2023 at 9:53 am

Irina Shayk, Ziwe Fumudoh, & Dominique Jackson Walk the Runway in Mugler Fashion Show

Irina Shayk is slaying the runway during Paris Fashion Week!

The 37-year-old model strutted in the Mugler Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 Fashion Show held on Thursday evening (January 26) in Paris, France.

Comedian/writer Ziwe Fumudoh, Pose‘s Dominique Jackson, along with models Amber Valletta and Shalom Harlow also walked in the show.

Stars at the show included Charli XCX Kylie Minogue, RHOBH alum Lisa Rinna, Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Symone, City Girls rapper JT, and Jordan Barrett.

Earlier this week, Irina defended Schiaparelli for using fake animal heads after walking in their fashion show. Here’s what she shared…

Photos: Getty Images, Backgrid USA
