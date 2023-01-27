Top Stories
Huge News for Noah Centineo's Netflix Show!

Huge News for Noah Centineo's Netflix Show!

Fri, 27 January 2023 at 1:10 am

Jason Segel & Harrison Ford Celebrate Their New Apple TV+ Series 'Shrinking' in LA!

Jason Segel & Harrison Ford Celebrate Their New Apple TV+ Series 'Shrinking' in LA!

Harrison Ford and Jason Segel share a laugh ahead of joining their costars for a group pic at the premiere of Shrinking held at Directors Guild Of America on Thursday (January 26) in Los Angeles.

The two stars met up with Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Luke Tennie, Devin Kawaoka, Lilan Bowden, Randall Winston, Ted McGinley, Liza Katzer, Neil Goldman, Rachel Stubington, Mimi Fletcher, Asif Ali, as well as series co-creators Brett Goldstein, and Bill Lawrence.

Zach Braff, who will direct an episode of the show, stepped out to support the new series, along with Katherine McNamara, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kate Flannery, Javicia Leslie, Charlotte Lawrence, Christopher McDonald, Wendie Malick, and Emily Deschanel.

Here’s the synopsis: “Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own.”

You can watch the trailer for the show now, which debuts Friday, January 27 on Apple TV+.

Check out 55+ pictures of Harrison Ford, Jason Segel and so many more at the Shrinking premiere in Los Angeles…
Just Jared on Facebook
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 01
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 02
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 03
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 04
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 05
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 06
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 07
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 08
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 09
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 10
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 11
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 12
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 13
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 14
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 15
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 16
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 17
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 18
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 19
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 20
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 21
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 22
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 23
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 24
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 25
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 26
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 27
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 28
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 29
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 30
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 31
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 32
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 33
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 34
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 35
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 36
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 37
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 38
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 39
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 40
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 41
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 42
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 43
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 44
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 45
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 46
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 47
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 48
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 49
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 50
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 51
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 52
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 53
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 54
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 55
harrison ford jason segel more stars apple shrinking premiere 56

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Asif Ali, Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, Charlotte Lawrence, Christa Miller, Christopher Mcdonald, Devin Kawaoka, Emily Deschanel, Harrison Ford, Jason Segel, Javicia Leslie, jessica williams, Katherine McNamara, lilan bowden, Liza Katzer, Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell, Michael Urie, Mimi Fletcher, Neil Goldman, Rachel Stubington, Randall Winston, Ted McGinley, Yvette Nicole Brown, Zach Braff

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr