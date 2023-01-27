Jason Segel & Harrison Ford Celebrate Their New Apple TV+ Series 'Shrinking' in LA!

Harrison Ford and Jason Segel share a laugh ahead of joining their costars for a group pic at the premiere of Shrinking held at Directors Guild Of America on Thursday (January 26) in Los Angeles.

The two stars met up with Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Luke Tennie, Devin Kawaoka, Lilan Bowden, Randall Winston, Ted McGinley, Liza Katzer, Neil Goldman, Rachel Stubington, Mimi Fletcher, Asif Ali, as well as series co-creators Brett Goldstein, and Bill Lawrence.

Zach Braff, who will direct an episode of the show, stepped out to support the new series, along with Katherine McNamara, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kate Flannery, Javicia Leslie, Charlotte Lawrence, Christopher McDonald, Wendie Malick, and Emily Deschanel.

Here’s the synopsis: “Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own.”

You can watch the trailer for the show now, which debuts Friday, January 27 on Apple TV+.

Check out 55+ pictures of Harrison Ford, Jason Segel and so many more at the Shrinking premiere in Los Angeles…