Jeffree Star Slams Former Beauty Industry Friends, Accuses Them of Lying in Product Reviews & Calls Out Mikayla Nogueira

Jeffree Star went in on his former beauty industry friends and shared a message with Mikayla Nogueira in his new makeup review.

The 37-year-old Jeffree Star Cosmetics brand owner and former YouTube beauty guru took to TikTok to review L’Oreal Paris‘ Telescopic Mascara, which is making headlines for the wrong reasons.

If you missed it, Mikayla was accused by some of lying in her video after she allegedly applied false lashes and presented the final look as being achieved only with the product.

Jeffree shared his opinion on the video and accused his former friends of lying in reviews so that they could be paid by brands in his newest release.

Read more about Jeffree Star’s critique of the beauty industry…

Towards the beginning of the video, he shared what his opinion on Mikayla‘s video: “As a makeup artist, 20 years in the game, b-tch, it looks peculiar. It looks bizarre. The mascara’s on, it looks cute and then there’s a swish and all of a sudden there’s some extra s-it on the end.”

He continued, saying that he would never lie in his reviews: “You couldn’t pay me a million dollars to say this s-it’s good. You couldn’t pay me anything. Because I make my own money and my own dollar.”

Jeffree directly spoke to Mikayla and called on her to stay honest.

“Mikayla, you set the tone now,” he said. “I used to set the tone on YouTube. When I said something did not work, the f-cking internet knew I was telling the truth. So when people are distrusting of you, you’ve got to understand why.”

The creator also accused his former friends of lying in their videos. “I want to be honest with you guys. I used to be friends with all of the influencers,” he said, adding “rest in peace” to allude to the current status of those friendships. “And I would see them accept $100, $250,000 to say a product is good. And they would lie.”

He continued, saying “I would see it, and it would make me sick to my stomach. And I’m glad that I don’t associate with those people anymore.

Jeffree‘s final ruling on L’Oreal Paris’ new mascara? “It’s cute. It’s very affordable,” he said. “Is it the greatest thing on the planet? No, but I’m not getting paid to say that.”

Check out Jeffree Star’s review of the mascara below…