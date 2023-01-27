Jennifer Lopez Reveals a Near-Death Accident She Suffered While Filming 'Shotgun Wedding'

Jennifer Lopez almost went over a cliff while filming a scene for her new movie Shotgun Wedding.

The 53-year-old actress stars alongside the likes of Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Coolidge in the Prime Video movie, which premiered on the platform on January 27.

While promoting it, she opened up about a scary situation that came up while she was filming.

Jennifer and most of the cast sat for a game of “Who’s Who” at BuzzFeed, during which they revealed which cast member was most deserving of certain titles.

The group listed her and Josh as “most likely to nail a stunt on the first take.”

“I felt like we got pretty good,” she agreed, bringing up some stunts they filmed while wearing handcuffs.

However, one moment did not go according to plan: “Except for the one time I almost went over the cliff.”

Jennifer explained how that happened. “So you know how, in that scene where my dress was caught on the wheel? One time it got caught in the wheel. And I was going over. I’m looking at Josh. I’m like ‘Josh! Don’t let me go! Please,’” she explained.

“He’s like ‘I got you! You go, we go,’” she continued. Luckily, they both made it through the near-death accident!

