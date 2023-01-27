Jennifer Lopez's Rom-Coms Ranked from Best to Worst (& the No. 1 Pick is a Favorite for Viewers & Critics Alike!)

Jennifer Lopez‘s acting career spans three decades and multiple genres. However, her rom-coms tend to be some of her most-beloved releases.

The 53-year-old actress, musician and global icon shared the screen with Matthew McConaughey (a legend in the genre by his own rights) in her first – The Wedding Planner.

Since then, she’s taken the lead in eight other laugh-out-loud films and played an essential role in another. Her most recent release sees her starring alongside the likes of Josh Duhamel in Prime Video’s Shotgun Wedding.

Some of her releases are fan-favorites and guilty pleasures. Others haven’t withstood the test of time. We decided to rank all 10 of Jennifer‘s rom-coms from worst to best. We based our ranking on an average of the audience score and critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. That way we balanced out cult classics that weren’t as beloved by the media!

Scroll through our ranking of Jennifer Lopez’s rom-coms from worst to most binge-worthy…