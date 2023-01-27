Top Stories
Can You Guess Which Disney+ Movie Was the Most Streamed Film of 2022?

Can You Guess Which Disney+ Movie Was the Most Streamed Film of 2022?

Fri, 27 January 2023 at 2:22 pm

Jennifer Lopez's Rom-Coms Ranked from Best to Worst (& the No. 1 Pick is a Favorite for Viewers & Critics Alike!)

Continue Here »

Jennifer Lopez's Rom-Coms Ranked from Best to Worst (& the No. 1 Pick is a Favorite for Viewers & Critics Alike!)

Jennifer Lopez‘s acting career spans three decades and multiple genres. However, her rom-coms tend to be some of her most-beloved releases.

The 53-year-old actress, musician and global icon shared the screen with Matthew McConaughey (a legend in the genre by his own rights) in her first – The Wedding Planner.

Since then, she’s taken the lead in eight other laugh-out-loud films and played an essential role in another. Her most recent release sees her starring alongside the likes of Josh Duhamel in Prime Video’s Shotgun Wedding.

Some of her releases are fan-favorites and guilty pleasures. Others haven’t withstood the test of time. We decided to rank all 10 of Jennifer‘s rom-coms from worst to best. We based our ranking on an average of the audience score and critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. That way we balanced out cult classics that weren’t as beloved by the media!

Scroll through our ranking of Jennifer Lopez’s rom-coms from worst to most binge-worthy…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, evergreen, Extended, Jennifer Lopez, Movies, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr