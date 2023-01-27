Julia Fox Apologizes After Commenting on TikTik 'Mascara' Trend Video About Sexual Assault

Julia Fox issued an apology after commenting on a video on TikTok that at first glance would appear to be about makeup but is actually about sexual assault.

If you were unaware, there is a new trend on the social media platform where users are using the term “mascara” to discuss serious sexual topics without fear of being censored. The word “mascara” is replacing terms such as “seggs,” which have also been used to refer to sex.

The 32-year-old actress was not aware of the new trend and found herself being criticized after leaving a comment on a video where a user discussed their sexual assault.

“I gave this one girl mascara one time and it must’ve been so good that she decided that her and her friend should both try it without my consent,” text reads on the screen in the video.

Julia appeared to think that the video was simply discussing mascara and took to the comments section to joke about it. “Idk why but I don’t feel bad for u,” she initially wrote, adding “lol,” according to the Independent.

Her comment prompted multitudes of other users to call her out, including the initial poster who wrote back “you don’t feel bad that I was sexually assaulted?”

While the initial comment appears to have been deleted, Julia returned to issue an apology after learning what she had said.

“Hey babe I’m so sorry I really thought u were talking about mascara like as in make up. I’m sorry that happened to u,” she wrote, signing off with a black heart emoji.

She continued in a separate message, adding “I wasn’t on the side of TikTok that was doing this trend and I thought u were talking about getting ur make up stolen!!!! I’m sorry babe I hope ur ok.”

