Top Stories
Can You Guess Which Disney+ Movie Was the Most Streamed Film of 2022?

Can You Guess Which Disney+ Movie Was the Most Streamed Film of 2022?

Fri, 27 January 2023 at 6:07 pm

Katharine McPhee Dishes On Possibly Having More Babies With Husband David Foster

Katharine McPhee Dishes On Possibly Having More Babies With Husband David Foster

Katharine McPhee is opening up about expanding her family even more.

The 38-year-old singer and actress made an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show this week, where she shared her thoughts on possibly adding more children to her family with husband, David Foster.

Keep reading to find out more…

While chatting with Jennifer on the show, Katharine said that she would love to add more babies to their fam.

“I would love to have another baby, but we’ll see,” Katharine shared.

However, she, nor David are “in any crazy rush, but I hope so.”

Katharine and David have one son together, Rennie, 2.

“I love being a mom, I really love it,” Katharine added about being the mom to the little boy.

Check out her full interview below!

If you missed it, find out what David said about his age gap with Katharine here.
Just Jared on Facebook
katharine mcphee jhud show more babies david foster 01
katharine mcphee jhud show more babies david foster 02
katharine mcphee jhud show more babies david foster 03
katharine mcphee jhud show more babies david foster 04
katharine mcphee jhud show more babies david foster 05
katharine mcphee jhud show more babies david foster 06
katharine mcphee jhud show more babies david foster 07
katharine mcphee jhud show more babies david foster 08
katharine mcphee jhud show more babies david foster 09
katharine mcphee jhud show more babies david foster 10

Photos: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.
Posted to: Katharine McPhee

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr