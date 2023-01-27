Katharine McPhee Dishes On Possibly Having More Babies With Husband David Foster

Katharine McPhee is opening up about expanding her family even more.

The 38-year-old singer and actress made an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show this week, where she shared her thoughts on possibly adding more children to her family with husband, David Foster.

While chatting with Jennifer on the show, Katharine said that she would love to add more babies to their fam.

“I would love to have another baby, but we’ll see,” Katharine shared.

However, she, nor David are “in any crazy rush, but I hope so.”

Katharine and David have one son together, Rennie, 2.

“I love being a mom, I really love it,” Katharine added about being the mom to the little boy.

