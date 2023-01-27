Kristin Cavallari Addresses Rumors She Cheated on Stephen Colletti When They Dated on 'Laguna Beach'

Kristin Cavallari got candid about her days on Laguna Beach. More specifically, she revealed if she ever cheated on co-star Stephen Colletti?

The former co-stars are now working together on a podcast called Back to the Beach, where they reflect on the major moments and behind the scenes drama from the popular show.

During a recent episode, she addressed the belief that she cheated on Stephen with Talan Torreiro while they were together in high school.

While revisiting the second season of the show, Kristin admitted that she made “it seem like I was cheating on you the whole time.”

However, she didn’t think that she actually did.

“I don’t remember me actually cheating on you. I know that we had talked about maybe I did with Talan, I don’t remember me actually cheating on you, but I will give that to you, because clearly, I’m making it seem like I did,” she admitted.

Stephen asked for clarification, to which Kristin responded that she didn’t think she cheated but that he did.

“And I’m assuming you remember it more accurately,” she added.

He then provided examples of her kissing someone who she worked with at a restaurant (Kristin said she “blacked this out in my memory”). He also claimed that the former couple “got into a big fight” after he saw her hooking up with someone else.

She then issued an apology to her ex.

“Stephen, I’m a horrible person. I am so sorry. I’m appalled of the stuff that I did,” she explained. “I am not proud of any of that. It actually is painful for me to hear. It’s painful for me to watch and I really do apologize.”

She continued, saying that her ex was “always such a really good guy. You still are. But the fact that I took advantage of that is heartbreaking.”

