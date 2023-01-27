Top Stories
Fri, 27 January 2023 at 3:36 pm

Liam Hemsworth Films New Netflix Movie 'Lonely Planet' with a Camel at the Beach in Malibu

Liam Hemsworth is hard at work on his new Netflix movie.

The 33-year-old actor hit the beach to film his upcoming movie Lonely Planet on Thursday (January 26) in Malibu, Calif.

For his time on set, Liam wore a green collared shirt over a white tank shirt paired with gray pants.

While at the beach, Liam filmed scenes with a camel and extras dressed in traditional Moroccan clothing.

Liam will be starring in the movie alongside Laura Dern.

Written and directed by Susannah Grant, Lonely Planet is being described as a love story set in Morocco, according to Deadline. As of right now, no other plot details have been revealed.

Earlier this month, Liam‘s girlfriend Gabriella Brooks shared a rare photo of him in honor of his birthday. Check out the post here.

