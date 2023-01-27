Fri, 27 January 2023 at 9:05 am
NBC Renews 1 TV Show in 2023, Revives Another From a Different Network, & 1 Comes to An End
NBC has a lot of television shows whose fates are still up in the air.
We’re still awaiting word on some of their biggest hits including the Chicago shows – Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD – as well as all of the Law & Order shows and much more.
However, we now know that 1 TV show has been officially renewed, and one has ended in 2023.
Keep reading to find out…
Just Jared on Facebook