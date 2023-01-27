Top Stories
Fri, 27 January 2023 at 3:14 pm

Nev Schulman's Wife Laura Perlongo Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

Nev Schulman's Wife Laura Perlongo Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

Nev Schulman‘s wife has shared some sad news.

On Thursday (January 26), Laura Perlongo, who has been married to the 38-year-old Catfish host since 2017, subtly revealed that she recently suffered a miscarriage in a post about her manicure.

In the post shared on Instagram, Laura shared a photo of a positive pregnancy test, before revealing in the comments that she had actually miscarried.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Damn this manicure’s been through a lot. About to change it, the manicure that is, n feeling a lil sad to see her go. Maybe that’s obvious, maybe not,” Laura started the post. ​”Girl life is such a trip. Life n death, business as usual. No need for sympathy or anything, just didn’t wanna change the nails on this one without saying a word even though that’s the expectation I suppose.

She continued, “But it’s all so intense and real or maybe it’s delicate and fleeting. The gain. The loss. It’s all the things. Bunch of fuzzy trash pics with unsure faces. Wasnt planning on posting until 14w and i guess that woulda had a different spin. Wasn’t planning on any of it. And if it’s happened to you too, I’m just sayin it happens a lot. I’m just sayin I LOVED THIS GD MANICURE. And the all too real fantasy of what coulda been.”

“​New month new nails tho and that’s OK by me. There’s still a lot of hands out there to hold, for now. Maybe forever for me,” Laura added. “Until you let me hold your next baby, of course. 🤗 Love you love you love you. All the moms n future moms. All the babes n future babes. Dads n future dads too. But get up with that baby when it comes tho DADS or else you’re off the list and maybe that’s all I’m here to say 🤝 🙏❣️￼”

After some confusion, Laura clarified in the comments that she had suffered a miscarriage.

“I forgot to say i miscarried w pictures, sry for the confusion,” Laura wrote. “Thought the giant empty body section cut out of the drawing did it but I relied on it too much in hindsight. Anyway, no baby! But thank you for all the love and texts 🤦🏻‍♀️😂🫶🫶🫶”

Nev and Laura share daughter Cleo, 6, and sons Beau, 4, and Cy, 16 months.
Photos: Getty Images
