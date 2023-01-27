Top Stories
Can You Guess Which Disney+ Movie Was the Most Streamed Film of 2022?

Fri, 27 January 2023 at 1:39 pm

Nicole Kidman & Maya Erskine Will Star in 'The Pefect Nanny' Limited Series at HBO

Nicole Kidman is teaming up with HBO again!

On Friday (January 27), it was announced that the 55-year-old actress and Pen15 star/co-creator Maya Erskine will be starring in the upcoming limited series adaption of the novel The Perfect Nanny.

In The Perfect Nanny written by Leïla Slimani, “a seemingly perfect nanny goes to work for a couple with two young children, but her helpful personality eventually deteriorates into something sinister,” according to Deadline. The novel was inspired by the gruesome 2012 Krim children murder

Maya, 35, is the creator, writer, executive producer of the upcoming limited series. Nicole will also be serving as an executive producer through her Blossom Films company.

This is now the third show Nicole will be starring in for HBO. She previously starred in Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

Maya has a very exciting project in the works at Prime Video!
