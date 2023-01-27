Top Stories
Fri, 27 January 2023 at 12:49 pm

Pamela Anderson's Ex Husband of Only 12 Days Reveals How Much Money He Is Leaving Her In His Will

Pamela Anderson's Ex Husband of Only 12 Days Reveals How Much Money He Is Leaving Her In His Will

In 2020, Pamela Anderson got married to Jon Peters, a film producer, but the marriage only lasted 12 days.

In a new interview with Variety, Pamela shared her thoughts on Jon, who she dated decades ago before they rekindled their romance just a few weeks before the pandemic began.

“He’s great and has been a huge influence on my life. I love him to death,” she said in the 2023 interview.

Jon also gave a quote to Variety and revealed a secret no one knew before now.

Keep reading to find out…

He told Variety, “I will always love Pamela, always in my heart. As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will. And she doesn’t even know that. Nobody knows that. I’m just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn’t be saying it. So that’s for her, whether she needs it or not.”

Pamela and Jon were only married for a handful of days when Jon allegedly texted Pamela ending their union, saying that marriage “scared him.”

However, Jon alleged that Pamela only wanted to marry him so that he would pay off all of her debt. Pamela denied these allegations.

Jon got engaged to another woman just a few weeks after his split from Pam.
Photos: Getty
