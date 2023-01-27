Professional Tidier Marie Kondo Reveals What Made Her Give Up Tidy Living

Even Marie Kondo gave up on “Marie Kondo”-ing her life.

If you somehow weren’t aware, the 38-year-old professional tidier’s advice on dealing with messes throughout the home is so legendary that fans once used her name as a verb to describe cleaning and reorganizing.

Now she is embracing a messier lifestyle, and there’s a reason for the change that she opened up about in a recent interview.

The mom to three told The Washington Post that parenthood changed her priorities when it came to keeping things tidy.

Marie added that her profession inspired her tidy up around the house. That’s no longer an issue for her.

“I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me. Now I realize what is important to me is enjoying spending time with my children at home,” she said. “My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time at this stage of my life.”

Marie and her husband Takumi Kawahara welcomed their third child in 2021.

