Rita Ora Officially Confirms Marriage to Taika Waititi, Gushes Over Their 'Perfect' Wedding

Rita Ora has officially confirmed that she and Taika Waititi are married!

Back in August 2022, it was reported that the 32-year-old singer and the 47-year-old filmmaker tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in London, but the two never officially confirmed the news…until now.

While promoting her new single “You Only Love Me” on Friday (January 27), Rita talked about her wedding to Taika for the first time.

“Yes [I am married],” Rita shared on the Heart Breakfast radio show. “I am officially off the market people. I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself.”

Rita went on to share that she and Taika decided to have a small wedding, but that the music video for “You Only Love Me” plays “on what could have been.”

“When the rumors came out ‘is she, isn’t she?’ I wanted to play on it,” Rita explained. “I wanted to do a wedding that didn’t go to plan… that’s not to say that is actually what happened.”

As for her actual wedding, Rita gushed that it “was perfect.”

“It was exactly, exactly how I wanted,” Rita said. “It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes. It was nice and sweet… Sorry it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party.”

While she says she “knew the questions were going to come” about her marriage, Rita explained that her new music is “inspired by where I am at [in my life].”

“I just thought I may as well put it in my music,” Rita added. “So this is the first time where the music does all the talking. It explains my love story which is on the album.”

