Sharon Stone Comments on Misogyny in Industry, Reveals 2 Co-Stars who Always Treated Her with Respect

Sharon Stone has experienced misogyny in the workplace, but never from two of her very famous co-stars.

The 64-year-old Basic Instinct icon opened up about the industry while reflecting on her surprise cameo during Sam Smith‘s Saturday Night Live performance.

While discussing other instances of misogyny, Sharon made sure to clarify that two stars never made her feel like she mattered less because she was a woman.

Read more about Sharon Stone’s co-stars who were never misogynistic…

Sharon told Variety that she she’s “worked with some of the biggest stars in the business.” However, they weren’t always great experiences for her.

“They’re so misogynistic,” she said. “Now, that is not Robert De Niro. That is not Joe Pesci, that is not those guys.”

The trio all worked together on Casino, which premiered back in 1995.

“But I have worked with some really big stars who will literally talk out loud through my close-up, telling me what to do. They just will not listen to me, and will not allow me to affect their performance with my performance. That’s not great acting. I mean, I get that you’re great and everybody thinks you’re wonderful. But listening, being present for those fractured moments, is really the human experience,” she continued.

See what Sharon had to say about past explicit scenes she has filmed.