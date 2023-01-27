Stephen Dorff Blasts New 'Blade' Movie From Marvel: 'Nobody's Going To Remember' It

Stephen Dorff is known for being vocal about the movies he doesn’t care for, and that includes a lot of Marvel projects.

The 49-year-old actor, who portrayed villain Deacon Frost in 1998′s Blade with Wesley Snipes, mocked the upcoming new Blade, which will star Mahershala Ali in the title role.

During a recent interview with The Daily Beast during his appearance at Sundance, Stephen didn’t hold back his thoughts about Marvel’s Blade.

Stephen emphasized that Marvel’s adaption of the comic book wouldn’t be remembered, and he would only want to be part of it if they “were more like when I started when we made Blade or the few that have been decent over the years, like when [Christopher] Nolan did The Dark Knight and reinvented Batman from Tim Burton.”

“All this other garbage is just embarrassing, you know what I mean?” he added when asked. “God bless them, they’re making a bunch of money, but their movies suck [laughs].”

Stephen then said that “nobody’s going to remember them. Nobody’s remembering Black Adam at the end of the day. I didn’t even see that movie, it looked so bad.”

“Marvel is used to me trashing them anyway,” he then said about mocking the movie. “How’s that PG Blade movie going for you, that can’t get a director? [laughs] Because anybody who goes there is going to be laughed at by everyone, because we already did it and made it the best. There’s no Steve Norrington out there.”

While Stephen might not approve of the new Blade movie, Wesley is in support of it.

