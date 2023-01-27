Taylor Swift 'Lavender Haze' Easter Eggs: Singer Appears to Tease Next Album Re-Recording, Plus A Lot More!

Top Stories
Fri, 27 January 2023 at 11:59 am

Taylor Swift is back at it with the Easter eggs!

At midnight on Friday (January 27), the 33-year-old entertainer debuted the music video for “Lavender Haze,” the latest single off of her album Midnights.

After watching the music video and decoding the Easter eggs, fans are now convinced they figured out the next album re-recording that Taylor will be releasing – and it’s the same album based on the Easter eggs from her “Bejeweled” music video!

Click through the slideshow to see the Easter eggs we found in Taylor Swift’s new music video…

Getty Images
