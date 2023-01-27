The Academy Releases Statement on Andrea Riseborough's Oscar Nomination & Launches Investigation

Andrea Riseborough‘s Best Actress nomination for the 2023 Oscars came as quite a surprise to many Oscar voters, and even fans.

That’s why The Academy has decided to launch an inquiry and review of the Oscar campaign process.

Keep reading to find out more…

If you didn’t know, Andrea launched her own campaign, without a studio backing her, to be considered for the Best Actress Oscar race, and got support from her peers including former Oscar nominee Edward Norton, and winners Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Winslet.

Since her surprise nomination however, many were confused as how Andrea secured the nom over other actresses, including Till‘s Danielle Deadwyler.

The Academy has issued a statement about the ordeal, revealing that they would be conducting a “review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees, to ensure that no guidelines were violated.”

You can read the full statement, via Variety, below:

“It is the Academy’s goal to ensure that the Awards competition is conducted in a fair and ethical manner, and we are committed to ensuring an inclusive awards process. We are conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees, to ensure that no guidelines were violated, and to inform us whether changes to the guidelines may be needed in a new era of social media and digital communication,” the statement read.

It concluded, “We have confidence in the integrity of our nomination and voting procedures, and support genuine grassroots campaigns for outstanding performances.”

Andrea‘s nomination stemmed from her performance in To Leslie, which only grossed $27,000 at the box office.