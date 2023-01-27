The Richest Disney Channel Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest (& the Top Earner Has No. 2 Beat By $65 Million!)

The Disney Channel has provided quality content for years, and many of the network’s child stars have gone on to find enduring careers in Hollywood.

Stars such as the Jonas Brothers, Shia LaBeouf, Hilary Duff, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus used the network as a springboard to incredible levels of fame and success in music and acting, and they amassed impressive net worths over the years.

From their original movies to series such as Lizzie McGuire and Hannah Montana, so much talent emerged from the Disney Channel from the late ’90s through the early ’00s alone.

We got to thinking and rounded up some of the most recognizable stars from that era. After taking the trip down memory lane, we ranked them from lowest to highest based on their estimated net worth.

Believe it or not, the top earner beat out the star at No. 2 by $65 million!

