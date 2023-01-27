TJ Holmes & Amy Robach Are Out at ABC/'GMA,' Huge Accusations Thrown Around Including Being Drunk at Work & More

Just a couple of days after it was revealed that TJ Holmes and Amy Robach would be undergoing mediation with ABC amid their on-air leave…there’s now a big update.

If you don’t know, in November 2022, it was revealed that the pair – who at the time were both still legally married to other people – were romantically involved. There were photos of them holding hands and spending time together outside of work.

They were put on hiatus by ABC a few weeks later with other co-hosts taking over GMA3. Since then, ABC has been investigating what went down.

In a new update by TMZ, both sides have severed ties and TJ and Amy will both be paid out for their contracts. Thursday’s mediation with ABC was apparently “extremely contentious” and a lot of allegations were thrown around.

Amy was accused of having alcohol in her dressing room, which is apparently a violation of policy. A source said those allegations are “ridiculous” and the alcohol was apparently sent by ABC execs. The insider added, “execs sent other on-air talent liquor as well,” which made it seem to the source like they were just looking for reasons to fire her.

Amy was also accused of showing up to work drunk after attending the College Football National Championship last year. The source told TMZ that is “insane” and she was just tired.

ABC then told them their “behavior on set” had made some at the network “uncomfortable” and added that they did not disclose their relationship soon enough to the network.

Page Six is echoing much of this report, saying, “They have not finished mediation — but, yes, that will be conclusion,” referencing that the pair will be done at Good Morning America.

