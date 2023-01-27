Who is Jeffree Star Dating? Beauty Mogul Shares New Picture with 'NFL Boo'

Jeffree Star appears to be soft-launching a new boyfriend, and he’s implying it’s a professional athlete.

The 37-year-old beauty guru hopped on social media to share a photo of himself holding hands with his new “#NFL boo” while they were catching a flight back to his ranch in Wyoming.

Read more about Jeffree Star’s new relationship tease…

In the pic, Jeffree‘s hand with his signature tattoos and bejeweled nails can be seen comfortably grasping another. However, it cuts off below their waists so all we can see are their legs.

“Goodbye LA, time to spend time with my #NFL boo in Wyoming,” he captioned it.

The pic comes more than two year’s after Jeffree‘s last confirmed boyfriend and as he is making a return to reviewing makeup.

Jeffree‘s last confirmed boyfriend was basketball player Andre Marhold, whom he dated in 2020. However, the YouTuber accused his ex of stealing from him, prompting a heated exchange.

The star’s longest confirmed relationship was with Nathan Schwandt, whom he dated for five years before they split up in January 2020.

He has since been on a date with a Big Brother star and faced speculation that he was dating a very famous rapper who was, at the time, still married. Amid those rumors, Jeffree claimed that he’d been hit up by other rappers.

Get a good look at Jeffree Star’s relationship tease below…