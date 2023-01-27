Will Andrea Riseborough Have Her Oscar Nomination Taken Away From The Academy? It's Only Happened 9 Times!

Following the news that Andrea Riseborough‘s Oscar nomination is being investigated, many fans are wondering if her nomination will actually be taken away.

If you missed the news, The Academy announced that they would be looking into, and reviewing, “the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees, to ensure that no guidelines were violated.”

The question still remains that could Andrea‘s nomination be pulled? According to Variety, while it’s possible, it’s also “highly unlikely”.

The outlet reports that there is “no evidence that Riseborough violated any Oscar rules, the team may have utilized loopholes to garner the recognition they felt she deserved.”

But, her friends did the math, and figured out that to grab one of the nominations, they needed 218 of the 9,579 AMPAS members to write her name in.

Prior to this, an Oscar nomination has been rescinded in previous years nine (9) times, with the most recent happening in 2016.

Check out the full slideshow to see which movies, actors and more had their Oscar nomination taken away after violating Academy rules…