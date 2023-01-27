Will There Ever be a 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot? Hilary Duff Provides Update After Initial Disney+ Reboot was Cancelled

Hilary Duff is still dreaming about a Lizzie McGuire reboot.

The 35-year-old actress and pop star came to fame playing the titular character in the Disney Channel original series in the early aughts. She was set to reprise the role in a Disney+ reboot that brought back many of the initial cast; however, it was put on ice in late 2020.

More than two years later, Hilary revealed that she was still “optimistic” that Lizzie could make a comeback in the future.

Read more about the future of Lizzie McGuire…

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Hilary said that “of course” she’d be down to rejoin a revival if a good opportunity presented itself.

“Disney+ was very new,” she said about the previously cancelled attempt. “And I think they were figuring out their, and we were figuring out our…”

Hilary previously explained exactly why the reboot was cancelled and offered some insight into what the plot would have been. This isn’t the first time that she’s expressed interest in returning to the franchise.

Check out what Hilary had to say about being compared to Lizzie while growing up in the public eye.

Watch Hilary Duff talk about the future of Lizzie McGuire on Watch What Happens Live below…