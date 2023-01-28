Britney Spears Explains Why She Left Instagram, Talks Her Mental Health After Wellness Check & Reveals a Moment She Said 'It's Britney, B-tch' Recently

Britney Spears is speaking out and letting fans know that she is “alive and well” after police performed a wellness check on her earlier this week.

The 41-year-old had the police called to her home on Wednesday (January 25) amid concerns stemming from her decision to close her Instagram account, which she has done multiple times in the past. Britney spoke directly to her fans on Twitter and asked for more privacy and respect shortly thereafter.

She took to the app again on Saturday (January 28) and spoke candidly about why she left Instagram, how she’s doing and another encounter out in public that had her saying “it’s Britney, b-tch.”

“Yep that’s me … I’m alive and well,” Britney wrote alongside a video of herself. “But not really convinced on these health juices🥤, I mean there are SO MANY !!! Yoga and chest call me in 🧘🏼‍♀️. I do it inside, outside, wherever I fancy … this is me at a gym living my best life 🏋🏼‍♀️ !!!”

She explicitly stated why she left Instagram: “I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy. Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV … yep it hurt my feelings.”

Britney continued, writing, “I’m sensitive and honestly I would rather take a break and do my ice cream diet anyway 🍨 … I know I thought it was a joke too … but it’s not … it works … surprisingly enough !!!”

She spoke directly about the decision to call the police, noting it was “uncalled for” and “a way to make [her] look bad.”

“I’m shocked as hell that when I took my Instagram down fans got worried and sent the cops to my house 🚔 … it really was uncalled for … l adore my fans but for those who did that aren’t real fans and I honestly felt like it was a way to make me look bad.” she said.

The hitmaker described another encounter out in public, sharing how it was triggering.

“I mean D-MN come on … three girls at a restaurant came up to me yesterday so drunk and loud and sat right beside me with that gross smell of alcohol and got right in my face … reminded me of my wedding 💒 … I was traumatized,” she wrote. “This time I said please get the f-ck away from me … Yes … it’s Britney B-tch 💁🏼‍♀️ !!! I woke up and spoke up for myself … can you believe it ??? Honestly I couldn’t either … so with that said, please again know I’m doing the best I can …”

She concluded, “l’m alive, fine, healthy, and ready to start a new day – a new morning anew !!! To my real fans, God bless you 🙏🏻 !!!”

There was also a report about the pop star’s house.

