Cindy Crawford Sizzles in a White Bathrobe & Black Trench Coat in New Photo Dump

Cindy Crawford has still got it! By “it,” we mean her ability to model any article of clothing she’s ever worn.

The 56-year-old supermodel hopped on social media to share what she deemed her “First photo dump of 2023″ on Saturday (January 28), and the collection of snapshots included one of her looking fantastic in a white bathrobe.

Taking to Instagram, Cindy shared 10 new pics with her followers. The first was of her husband Rande Gerber in silhouette as the sun set over the beach behind him.

Cindy included a pic of herself rocking what appears to be little more than a black trench coat and diamonds next, and the fourth pic was of her leaning against a door while snapping a mirror selfie of herself in the robe.

She also uploaded a pic of her beauty supplies, a wig and a dog!

Did you see what Cindy‘s daughter Kaia Gerber had to say about nepo babies earlier this month?

