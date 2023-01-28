Eddie Murphy Talks Playing Donkey in Another 'Shrek' Movie, Reveals if He'd be Down

Top Stories
Eddie Murphy hasn’t played his iconic Shrek character Donkey in more than a decade. However, he would be down to reprise the role in an instant.

The 61-year-old comedian played the good-hearted side-kick to Mike Myers‘ swamp ogre in the popular franchise, which first premiered in 2001. He returned to the role in three additional movies, most recently Shrek Forever After in 2010.

Initial plans for a fifth movie were announced but stalled over the years. However, Eddie had an idea that would bring him back to the role.

Read more about Eddie Murphy’s dreams to play Donkey again…

“I’d absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey,” he told ETalk earlier this month.

Eddie loves the character so much that he even expressed a burning desire for a breakout franchise.

“You know, they did Puss in Boots [movies]… They should have did a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots,” he said. “I love Puss in Boots, but he isn’t funnier than Donkey.”

Do you know who was originally supposed to voice Shrek in the series?

Press play on Eddie Murphy’s interview about the future of Shrek below…

@etalkctv Is a ‘Shrek’ sequel on the horizon?! 👀 Eddie Murphy says he’d return to the ‘Shrek’ franchise in “2 seconds!” 👏 If you’ve seen the recent ‘Puss In Boots’ sequel, you know that a return to Far Far Away is in the cards, and Eddie’s return as Donkey seems promising. 🤞 #EddieMurphy #Shrek #PussInBoots #Donkey #interview #netflix #YouPeople #dreamworks #animation ♬ original sound – etalk

Photos: Getty
