Eddie Murphy Talks Playing Donkey in Another 'Shrek' Movie, Reveals if He'd be Down

Eddie Murphy hasn’t played his iconic Shrek character Donkey in more than a decade. However, he would be down to reprise the role in an instant.

The 61-year-old comedian played the good-hearted side-kick to Mike Myers‘ swamp ogre in the popular franchise, which first premiered in 2001. He returned to the role in three additional movies, most recently Shrek Forever After in 2010.

Initial plans for a fifth movie were announced but stalled over the years. However, Eddie had an idea that would bring him back to the role.

“I’d absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey,” he told ETalk earlier this month.

Eddie loves the character so much that he even expressed a burning desire for a breakout franchise.

“You know, they did Puss in Boots [movies]… They should have did a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots,” he said. “I love Puss in Boots, but he isn’t funnier than Donkey.”

