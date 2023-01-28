Top Stories
Is Adele Going to the Grammys 2023? She Responds to Viral Rumor About Her Attendance

Adele cleared the air regarding a viral rumor about her attendance at the 2023 Grammys.

The 34-year-old hitmaker is going into the awards show, which takes place on February 5, with seven nominations. That includes three in the Big Four – Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Easy On Me” and Album of the Year for 30.

Despite that, fans have been claiming that she wouldn’t be in attendance for the big night. Adele weighed in on the rumor during a recent performance.

Read more about Adele’s 2023 Grammys plans…

On Friday (January 27), she took the stage in Las Vegas for one of her residency shows. During the set, she confirmed that she would be at the awards show.

“Who said I wasn’t going to the Grammys,” Adele asked the audience in a clip that has since appeared on Twitter. “Man, whoever started that rumor is a d-ckhead!”

She continued, “I am going to the Grammys. I would never miss the Grammys. I would never be as disrespectful to the Grammys or to other artists. Whoever started that little story needs to go touch some grass.”

Did you know there’s a viral theory Adele and another famous singer are the same person? You might be surprised to learn you’re saying Adele‘s name wrong, too.

Keep up with all things 2023 Grammys-related here.
