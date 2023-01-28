Jane Fonda Reacts to Sydney Sweeney's 'Barbarella' Remake - 'I Worry What It's Going to Be'

Jane Fonda revealed how she really feels about Sydney Sweeney stepping into one of her most iconic roles.

If you missed it, last year it was revealed that the 25-year-old Euphoria actress was set to star in a retelling of the 85-year-old icon’s movie Barbarella, which was released in 1968.

Jane was asked about the new movie during a recent interview, and she had a very candid answer.

Read more about Jane Fonda’s reaction to the Barbarella remake starring Sydney Sweeney…

Jane told The Hollywood Reporter that she actively tries not to think about Sydney‘s Barbarella movie.

“Because I worry about what it’s going to be,” she explained.

The actress continued, noting that she once had an idea to revisit the story.

“I had an idea of how to do it that [original producer] Dino De Laurentiis, when he was still alive, wouldn’t listen to. But it could have been a truly feminist movie,” she shared.

Sydney shed some light on the filming schedule for Euphoria and Barbarella last year.