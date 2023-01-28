Top Stories
Can You Guess Which Disney+ Movie Was the Most Streamed Film of 2022?

Jane Fonda Shares Her Thoughts on Upcoming 'Barbarella' Remake Starring Sydney Sweeney

Jane Fonda is reacting to the upcoming remake of her movie Barbarella.

Back in October 2022, it was announced that a remake to the 85-year-old actress’ 1968 movie was in development and that Sydney Sweeney would be starring in it.

In a new interview, Jane shared her thoughts on the upcoming remake, and she’s not exactly thrilled about it.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Jane was asked what she thinks about the remake, and she responded, “I try not to.”

“Because I worry about what it’s going to be,” continued the icon. “I had an idea of how to do it that [original producer] Dino De Laurentiis, when he was still alive, wouldn’t listen to.”

The 1968 movie followed an astronaut from the 41st century who tries to stop evil scientist Durand Durand, whose Positronic Ray threatens to bring evil back into the galaxy. While the movie wasn’t a box office smash, it went on to become a cult classic.

Jane said that for the original, her idea was to make it more “feminist” than how it turned out.

“But it could have been a truly feminist movie.”

Plot details for the new version have not been revealed yet.

Sydney, 25, recently teased when production will begin.
