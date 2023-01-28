Top Stories
Henry Cavill Holds Hands with Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on Rare Date Night in Beverly Hills (Photos!)

Henry Cavill Holds Hands with Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on Rare Date Night in Beverly Hills (Photos!)

6 Burning Questions From 'Gossip Girl' Series Finale - Find Out the Answers!

6 Burning Questions From 'Gossip Girl' Series Finale - Find Out the Answers!

Sat, 28 January 2023 at 1:27 pm

Kendall Jenner Grabs Dinner with Friends in Malibu

Kendall Jenner Grabs Dinner with Friends in Malibu

Kendall Jenner is enjoying an early dinner with friends.

The 27-year-old model and her friends made their way out of celeb hotspot Nobu after dinner on Friday evening (January 27) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

For her night out, Kendall wore a black puffer jacket paired with jeans.

Last weekend, Kendall was in Dubai attending the grand opening celebrations of the new ultra-lux Atlantis The Royal resort. She even hosted an after-party!

If you missed it, Kendall‘s big sister Kim Kardashian seemingly revealed which family member is not part of their group chat.

It was recently rumored that Kendall rekindled her romance with one of her famous exes.

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of Kendall Jenner out to dinner with her friends…
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner grabs dinner with friends at nobu 01
kendall jenner grabs dinner with friends at nobu 02
kendall jenner grabs dinner with friends at nobu 03
kendall jenner grabs dinner with friends at nobu 04
kendall jenner grabs dinner with friends at nobu 05
kendall jenner grabs dinner with friends at nobu 06
kendall jenner grabs dinner with friends at nobu 07
kendall jenner grabs dinner with friends at nobu 08
kendall jenner grabs dinner with friends at nobu 09
kendall jenner grabs dinner with friends at nobu 10
kendall jenner grabs dinner with friends at nobu 11
kendall jenner grabs dinner with friends at nobu 12
kendall jenner grabs dinner with friends at nobu 13
kendall jenner grabs dinner with friends at nobu 14
kendall jenner grabs dinner with friends at nobu 15
kendall jenner grabs dinner with friends at nobu 16
kendall jenner grabs dinner with friends at nobu 17

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr