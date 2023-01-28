Kendall Jenner Grabs Dinner with Friends in Malibu

Kendall Jenner is enjoying an early dinner with friends.

The 27-year-old model and her friends made their way out of celeb hotspot Nobu after dinner on Friday evening (January 27) in Malibu, Calif.

For her night out, Kendall wore a black puffer jacket paired with jeans.

Last weekend, Kendall was in Dubai attending the grand opening celebrations of the new ultra-lux Atlantis The Royal resort. She even hosted an after-party!

If you missed it, Kendall‘s big sister Kim Kardashian seemingly revealed which family member is not part of their group chat.

It was recently rumored that Kendall rekindled her romance with one of her famous exes.

