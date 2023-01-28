Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Rock Out to Janet Jackson During a Saturday Date Night

Kim Kardashian is heading out on a date… with her mom Kris Jenner.

The 42-year-old reality TV star hopped on social media on Saturday night (January 28) to share a video of her and her 67-year-old mother heading out on their “date night.”

In the clip, Kim wore a brown dress with a cross necklace. Meanwhile, Kris was wearing all black.

While she didn’t spill any details about what they were up to, Kim did let fans in on a little secret about her mom’s favorite song. If you were wondering, it’s “All For You” by Janet Jackson.

We hope that they have a wonderful time together!

Interestingly, Swifties will know that “All For You” also has a special meaning to Taylor Swift after her album Midnights dropped in 2022.

Kim‘s outing with Kris comes just one day after she was spotted at her daughter North West‘s basketball game with sister Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson.

Meanwhile, Kim‘s ex Kanye West was accused of battery and assault while on the way to the game.

Get a good look at a pic of Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner’s date night in the gallery…