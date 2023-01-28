Michael B. Jordan Talks His Breakup & Joining Raya Before Being Wooed By 'Saturday Night Live' Cast During Opening Monologue

Michael B. Jordan kicked off the January 28 episode of Saturday Night Live by poking fun at his relationship status during the opening monologue.

The 35-year-old Creed III actor hopped onstage and introduced himself as “Michael B. Hosting” and “Michael B. In Therapy.” He also reflected on shooting segments for SNL where he shot his first role on the soap opera All My Children.

Michael got the audience and the rest of his co-stars excited by joking about his breakup with Lori Harvey and joining Raya, a dating app many celebrities have admitted to using.

After that, he was joined onstage by the likes of Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim, the last of whom appeared wearing a wedding dress.

Michael‘s hosting one week after Aubrey Plaza helped welcome the popular late-night show back from its holiday break. She was joined by musical guest Sam Smith and a plethora of surprise guests including Kim Petras, Sharon Stone and Amy Poehler. He will be joined by musical guest Lil Baby.

