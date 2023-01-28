Top Stories
Henry Cavill Holds Hands with Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on Rare Date Night in Beverly Hills (Photos!)

Henry Cavill Holds Hands with Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on Rare Date Night in Beverly Hills (Photos!)

6 Burning Questions From 'Gossip Girl' Series Finale - Find Out the Answers!

6 Burning Questions From 'Gossip Girl' Series Finale - Find Out the Answers!

Sat, 28 January 2023 at 4:30 pm

Olivia Culpo Dating History - Full List of Famous Ex-Boyfriends Revealed

Continue Here »

Olivia Culpo Dating History - Full List of Famous Ex-Boyfriends Revealed

It’s time to take a look back at the loves of Olivia Culpo‘s life!

Over the years, the 30-year-old model, who won both Miss USA and then Miss Universe in 2012, has been in relationships with some very famous musicians and athletes.

During an interview from back in 2017, Olivia opened up about wanting to getting to get married and have kids some day, saying, “Growing up in a big family has made family very important to me, and I definitely want that someday.”

We’ve rounded up all of the famous men Olivia has dated to over the years, and figured out their relationship timelines.

Click through the slideshow to see all of the famous men Olivia Culpo has dated over the years…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Dating History, Extended, Olivia Culpo, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr