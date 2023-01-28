Selena Gomez Explains Why Her Hands are Shaky in Recent TikTok

Selena Gomez took to the comments section to answer a fan’s question about her hands in a recent video she shared on TikTok.

Earlier this month the “Same Old Love” hitmaker shared her skincare routine. Some fans noticed that her hands appeared to be shaking and asked if she was doing alright.

She responded to one of them to let them know exactly what was happening.

Read more about Selena Gomez…

“I shake because of my medication of lupus,” Selena wrote, according to ET Canada.

In the video, which appears to have been filmed in her bathroom at home, the actress took viewers through her skincare routine.

“PSA I got most of these products free. I ain’t just rolling like that everywhere,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “K I’m done pretending I know what I’m taking about.”

Of course, Selena is the owner of Rare Beauty – her makeup brand.

Do you know the latest about Selena‘s rumored romance with Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers?

Press play on Selena Gomez’s skincare video below…