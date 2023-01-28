Top Stories
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira, &amp; the Guest List Featured Some Major Stars, Including a Pro-Athlete Best Man

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira, & the Guest List Featured Some Major Stars, Including a Pro-Athlete Best Man

Some Fans Think Liam Hemsworth's Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks was One of Miley Cyrus' Dancers

Some Fans Think Liam Hemsworth's Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks was One of Miley Cyrus' Dancers

Sat, 28 January 2023 at 9:21 pm

Selena Gomez Explains Why Her Hands are Shaky in Recent TikTok

Selena Gomez Explains Why Her Hands are Shaky in Recent TikTok

Selena Gomez took to the comments section to answer a fan’s question about her hands in a recent video she shared on TikTok.

Earlier this month the “Same Old Love” hitmaker shared her skincare routine. Some fans noticed that her hands appeared to be shaking and asked if she was doing alright.

She responded to one of them to let them know exactly what was happening.

Read more about Selena Gomez…

“I shake because of my medication of lupus,” Selena wrote, according to ET Canada.

In the video, which appears to have been filmed in her bathroom at home, the actress took viewers through her skincare routine.

“PSA I got most of these products free. I ain’t just rolling like that everywhere,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “K I’m done pretending I know what I’m taking about.”

Of course, Selena is the owner of Rare Beauty – her makeup brand.

Do you know the latest about Selena‘s rumored romance with Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers?

Press play on Selena Gomez’s skincare video below…

@selenagomez

PSA I got most of these products free. I ain’t just rolling like that everywhere. Use any serum to take off make up before washing. It breaks it up nicely. Also use a sponge to wipe eyes to treat eyes delicately when removing make up. K I’m done pretending I know what I’m taking about.

♬ Never Be Me – Miley Cyrus

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Selena Gomez, TikTok

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr