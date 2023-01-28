Shakira Posts Cryptic Message After Ex Gerard Pique Goes Instagram Official with New Girlfriend

Shakira is dancing away her troubles.

One day after ex Gerard Pique and new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti made their relationship Instagram official, the 45-year-old “Hips Don’t Lie” superstar posted a cryptic message on social media.

“Las mujeres ya no lloran las mujeres bailan merengue!” Shakira wrote on Instagram on Thursday (January 26) in Spanish.

Her post translates to, “Women don’t cry anymore, women dance merengue!”

The message is a lyric from her new song “BZRP Music Session #53″ with DJ Bizarrap.

Along with the video, Shakira shared a video of herself dancing to the song.

Shakira and Gerard, 35, first announced their split back in June 2022, after more than 11 years together. The two share sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 7.

Many fans believe that “BZRP Music Session #53″ is about Gerard. Read all of the lyrics here.